Eula Battle, wife of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, to be laid to rest Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The city will say goodbye to Eula Battle Friday.

Battle, wife of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, died Tuesday. She was 65.

The funeral is private because of concerns about COVID-19, but Trinity United Methodist Church is streaming the service online. You can watch the memorial service at this link at 11 a.m. Friday.

Battle will be buried at Maple Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Free 2 Teach or Trinity United Methodist Church in Huntsville. Laughlin Funeral Home is handling arrangements.​