Etowah County man arrested for possession of child pornography

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office announced a 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning on Possession of Child Pornography charges and Dissemination of Obscene Matter.

Sheriff Johnathon Horton said at 6:30 Friday morning, investigators with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Rainbow City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division conducted a search warrant of a residence in the 1000 block of Circle of Grace Rd in Southside.

Brayden Scott Richardson, 19, of Southside, was arrested and taken to the Etowah County Detention Center.

Sheriff Horton said the investigation began when Investigator Brandi Fuller received a cyber tip from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

An electronic device containing explicit images was taken for evidence during the search. Fuller stated the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be expected.

Richardson is being held on a $260,000 cash bond, with conditions of no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old, no internet access, no cell phones, and to be monitored by the Etowah County Community Corrections upon release.