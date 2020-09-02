Etowah County football players take advantage of rain

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Some Etowah County football players forgot about practice for a little while Tuesday afternoon.

When heavy rains came down across the area Tuesday, the players, who were at practice, took advantage of it by cooling off in an area where water pooled up in the grass.

The players splashed and flipped into the water, some of them still in pads. What they didn’t know was that they were being recorded.

Jan Henson was in her vehicle at the school waiting for the rain to stop, when she heard the laughing and turned on her phone.

“It’s really true…boys cannot pass a mud puddle without stomping through it, no matter how old they are!” Henson wrote in the video she posted on Facebook.

The video had been viewed more than 88,000 times and shared more than 2,000 times as of Wednesday morning.