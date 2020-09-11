ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Emergency Management Agency has confirmed to CBS 42 that a small plane has disappeared from radar Thursday.
According to EMA officials, the plane was last seen in the Union and Aurora part of the county.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Etowah County EMA searching for small plane that disappeared from radar
- Tuscumbia Police continue to investigate murder of 83-year-old Mary Malone
- Black bear spotted in Springville woman’s backyard after lost dog shows up
- NY firefighters organize 3,000 flag, twin tower display to honor 9/11 victims
- Texans remain in locker room for national anthem ahead of game against Chiefs