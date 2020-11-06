Eta Will Be A Tropical Storm Again Later Friday – Possible Impacts For the United States

Eta is back over the Caribbean Sea Friday. It will be a tropical storm later today and has the chance to strengthen a little more through the weekend. Here is the latest public advisory:

Tropical Depression Eta Advisory Number 24 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL292020 900 AM CST Fri Nov 06 2020 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS AND WATCHES ISSUED FOR THE CAYMAN ISLANDS AND PORTIONS OF CUBA... ...ETA STILL CAUSING HEAVY RAINS AND LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AMERICA... SUMMARY OF 900 AM CST...1500 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...17.8N 87.0W ABOUT 80 MI...130 KM ENE OF BELIZE CITY ABOUT 395 MI...635 KM WSW OF GRAND CAYMAN MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 25 DEGREES AT 7 MPH...11 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1004 MB...29.65 INCHES

The track takes the system northeast then eventually northwest in the Gulf of Mexico by the first of next week. The intensity guidance keeps the system at tropical storm status with only one hurricane strengthening to a hurricane in the next few days.





Where Will Eta Go?

Computer models are in agreement for the Gulf of Mexico next week as a tropical storm. It’s too early if the system will impact the Alabama or Florida Gulf Coasts. Check back through the weekend for the latest updates on Eta.

