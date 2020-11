Eta made landfall over Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane Tuesday afternoon. The system weakened to a tropical storm Wednesday. It still has a chance to reemerge in the Caribbean Sea and maybe the Gulf of Mexico later on.

Eta is now a tropical storm

The track could take Eta closer to Florida early next week. This is very early and a lot can change. Here is a look at the computer models.

Here is what to expect with Eta:

