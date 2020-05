Tuesday night, a meteor shower following Halley’s Comet will peak.

This year, the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower coincides with a supermoon May 7, so it will make it hard to see in some parts of the country.

The earth crosses the Halley’s Comet orbital path each spring – between April and May, but you won’t be able to see the comet itself again until at least 2061.