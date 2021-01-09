Escaped persons back in custody

DECATUR, Ala. – Mario Kellogg and Brittany Diane Orr are both back in custody Friday night.

Both were captured by the U.S Marshals unit and the Decatur police Department.

Kellogg was arrested on Jan. 5 in connection to a shooting that injured a bystander and a dog. He escaped en route to the hospital to be examined.

Kellogg is charged with first degree assault, animal cruelty, and third degree escape. His bond is set at $40,300.

Orr was arrested for helping Kellogg to escape on Jan. 5. She is charged with third degree escape and has a bond of $20,000.

Both are being held at the Morgan County Jail.



