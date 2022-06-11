TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for an escaped inmate charged with murder.

Officials say that Lisa Ann Fretwell, 50, escaped the Tuscumbia City Jail around 2:00 p.m. on June 11. She is charged with murder after a shooting incident killed a man on June 9, 2022.

Fretwell is described as female, 5’7″, between 165-175 pounds and has bleached blonde hair. Her last known residence was 1694 Underwood Mountain Road in Tuscumbia.

There is no information yet on how she escaped.

This is a developing story.