Escaped Jackson County inmate back in custody

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate who escaped from the Jackson County Jail is back in custody, according to authorities.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Shelby Ryan Paradise, 34, of Scottsboro escaped around 4 a.m. Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said Paradise climbed a 16-foot fence with razor wire and ran into the woods across from the jail.

Paradise was taken into custody in New Hope by New Hope police and Jackson County investigators.

Authorities said Paradise was in jail for a probation violation in connection to a burglary charge.

The Scottsboro Police Department and a K-9 Tracking Unit from the Limestone Prison also assisted in the search.