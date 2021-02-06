Escaped inmate from Limestone County Jail

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports that a prisoner escaped from the Limestone County Jail at about 7:30 Friday night.

Geovannis Rodriguez, 28, of Athens was charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. He was booked into the Limestone County Jail on February 2, 2021.

Limestone County Deputies and Limestone County Prison dogs are currently looking for him.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.