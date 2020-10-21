Epsilon strengthens into 10th hurricane of Atlantic season

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Epsilon has gained new strength and is now a hurricane before it approaches Bermuda on Thursday.

A Tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda.

This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out a storm on Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.