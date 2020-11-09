Epilepsy Foundation urging people to get certified for seizure first aid

People interested in learning how to help someone during a seizure have an opportunity to learn how Tuesday.

The Epilepsy Foundation is holding a virtual first aid class at 6 p.m. Nov. 10. The class will teach participants how to recognize signs of a seizure, how to respond with proper first aid and when to call for help.

There are other upcoming classes if people interested cannot take Tuesday’s class. Registration for a class and a list of upcoming trainings can be found at this link.

November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, and Epilepsy Foundation Alabama is challenging people to get certified in seizure first aid.

The foundation said it hopes to train at least 2,020 people during the month.