EPA recommended disinfectants to fight against coronavirus

The Environmental Protection Agency released a list of antimicrobial products that they say are effective against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19.
Products on the list have qualified for use against COVID-19 through the EPA’s Emerging Viral Pathogen program. Through the program, product manufacturers provide the EPA with data that shows their products are effective against harder-to-kill viruses.
At this time, there have not been any coronavirus cases identified in Alabama. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee confirmed the state’s first case Thursday. Health officials said the man lives in Williamson County and recently returned home from traveling out of state.
Product Name:
- FORMATION HWS-256
- FORMULATION HWS-128
- HWS-64
- FORMULATION HWS-32
- Clorox Healthcare® Bleach Germicidal Cleaner Spray
- Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach
- Clorox Pet Solutions Advanced Formula Disinfecting Stain & Odor Remover
- Clorox Disinfecting Bleach2
- Clorox Performance Bleach1
- Clorox Germicidal Bleach3
- Clorox Clean Up Cleaner + Bleach
- Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
- Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach
- STERILEX ULTRA STEP
- STERLEX ULTRA DISINFECTANT CLEANER SOLUTION 1
- LYSOL BRAND HEAVY DUTY CLEANER DISINFECTANT CONCENTRATE
- Clorox Healthcare® Bleach Germicidal Wipes
- Clorox Commercial Solutions® Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach1
- Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Clean-Up Disinfectant Cleaner with Bleach1
- Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray
- Clorox Commercial Solutions® Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant
- Clorox Commercial Solutions® Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant Wipes
- Saginaw
- GNR
- Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes
- CloroxPro™ Clorox® Germicidal Bleach
- Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Biostain & Odor Remover
- Clorox Healthcare® VersaSure® Wipes
- CloroxPro™ Clorox Total 360® Disinfecting Cleaner1
- LONZA FORMULATION S21F
- LONZA FORMULATION DC-103
- BARDAC 205M-10
- BARDAC 205M14.08
- BARDAC 205M RTU
- BARDAC 205M-2.6
- BARDAC 205M-23
- LONZA DISINFECTANT WIPES
- LONZA DISINFECTANT WIPES PLUS 2
- LONZAGARD RCS256 PLUS
- NUGEN MB5A-256
- NUGEN MB5N-256
- NUGEN MB5N-128
- BARDAC 205M-7.5
- LONZA FOUMLATION S-21
- LONZA FORMULATION S18
- LONZA FORMULATION R82
- VIREX™ II / 256
- OXIVIR Tb
- OXY-TEAM™ DISINFECTANT CLEAENER
- OXIVIR™ WIPES
- Avert Sporicidal Disinfectant Cleaner
- OXIVIR 1
- Oxivir 1 Wipes
- KLORSEPT
- KLORKLEEN 2
- LYSOL® DISINEFCTANT MAX COVER MIST
- LYSOL BRAND POWER PLUS TOILET BOWL CLEANER
- LYSOL BRAND CLING & FRESH TOILET BOWL CLEANER
- LYSOL BRAND LIME & RUST TOILET BOWL CLEANER
- LYSOL BRAND BLEACH MOLD AND MILDEW REMOVER
- LYSOL BRAND CLEAN & FRESH MULTI-SURFACE CLEANER
- PROFESSIONAL LYSOL® DISINFECTANT SPRAY
- URTHPRO
- PURELL Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes
- PEAK DISINFECTANT
- PEAK DISINFECTANT WIPES
- Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray
- Sani-Cloth Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe
- Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Spray