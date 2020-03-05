EPA recommended disinfectants to fight against coronavirus

The Environmental Protection Agency released a list of antimicrobial products that they say are effective against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19.

Products on the list have qualified for use against COVID-19 through the EPA’s Emerging Viral Pathogen program. Through the program, product manufacturers provide the EPA with data that shows their products are effective against harder-to-kill viruses.

At this time, there have not been any coronavirus cases identified in Alabama. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee confirmed the state’s first case Thursday. Health officials said the man lives in Williamson County and recently returned home from traveling out of state.

Product Name:

FORMATION HWS-256

FORMULATION HWS-128

HWS-64

FORMULATION HWS-32

Clorox Healthcare® Bleach Germicidal Cleaner Spray

Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach

Clorox Pet Solutions Advanced Formula Disinfecting Stain & Odor Remover

Clorox Disinfecting Bleach2

Clorox Performance Bleach1

Clorox Germicidal Bleach3

Clorox Clean Up Cleaner + Bleach

Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach

STERILEX ULTRA STEP

STERLEX ULTRA DISINFECTANT CLEANER SOLUTION 1

LYSOL BRAND HEAVY DUTY CLEANER DISINFECTANT CONCENTRATE

Clorox Healthcare® Bleach Germicidal Wipes

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach1

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Clean-Up Disinfectant Cleaner with Bleach1

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant Wipes

Saginaw

GNR

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes

CloroxPro™ Clorox® Germicidal Bleach

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Biostain & Odor Remover

Clorox Healthcare® VersaSure® Wipes

CloroxPro™ Clorox Total 360® Disinfecting Cleaner1

LONZA FORMULATION S21F

LONZA FORMULATION DC-103

BARDAC 205M-10

BARDAC 205M14.08

BARDAC 205M RTU

BARDAC 205M-2.6

BARDAC 205M-23

LONZA DISINFECTANT WIPES

LONZA DISINFECTANT WIPES PLUS 2

LONZAGARD RCS256 PLUS

NUGEN MB5A-256

NUGEN MB5N-256

NUGEN MB5N-128

BARDAC 205M-7.5

LONZA FOUMLATION S-21

LONZA FORMULATION S18

LONZA FORMULATION R82

VIREX™ II / 256

OXIVIR Tb

OXY-TEAM™ DISINFECTANT CLEAENER

OXIVIR™ WIPES

Avert Sporicidal Disinfectant Cleaner

OXIVIR 1

Oxivir 1 Wipes

KLORSEPT

KLORKLEEN 2

LYSOL® DISINEFCTANT MAX COVER MIST

LYSOL BRAND POWER PLUS TOILET BOWL CLEANER

LYSOL BRAND CLING & FRESH TOILET BOWL CLEANER

LYSOL BRAND LIME & RUST TOILET BOWL CLEANER

LYSOL BRAND BLEACH MOLD AND MILDEW REMOVER

LYSOL BRAND CLEAN & FRESH MULTI-SURFACE CLEANER

PROFESSIONAL LYSOL® DISINFECTANT SPRAY

URTHPRO

PURELL Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes

PEAK DISINFECTANT

PEAK DISINFECTANT WIPES

Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

Sani-Cloth Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe

Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Spray