Environmental inspectors react to expiring mask mandate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The governor’s mask mandate expiring April 9 marks the 15th time mandate orders have been amended in Alabama.

That number comes from the Alabama Department of Health’s Northern District environmental director, who’s been keeping track.

James Congleton has been keeping track because every time there’s an amendment to the order, it can change the way environmentalists, also known as restaurant inspectors, have to operate.

The COVID-19 pandemic added a lot of responsibilities to the already challenging job environmentalists have to do.

“We’re used to working emergencies like tornadoes, power outages, Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks, foodborne outbreaks, things like this, we’re talking about days and weeks,” Congleton said. “With this COVID, it’s been weeks months and now more than a year the things that we are doing outside of the normal duties of an environmentalist.”

Environmentalists have assisted with COVID vaccination and testing clinics, helped deliver quarantine orders and assisted with contact tracing.

Routine food inspections were on hold across Alabama between March and August of 2020.