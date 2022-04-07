ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — History made at Enterprise High School as the first Wildcat ever signs an E-Sports scholarship.

Daultyn Bradley is the captain of the Wildcats’ Rocket League team, the current number one team in the state.

In the fall Bradley will attend the University of Montevallo.

Right now the Enterprise Rocket League team is one of few undefeated teams statewide.

Bradley hopes to use his signing day as an opportunity to promote E-Sports.

“I joined the team with the intentions of finding a hobby to do and maybe making some new friends,” Bradley said. “I would have never envisioned that it would have carried me this far to the point where I’m getting a scholarship to go to a university for E-Sports.”

Bradley has already started playing with the Falcons’ team so he thinks it’ll be a great fit when he gets to Montevallo in the fall.

Before he gets there, he hopes to lead his Wildcat Rocket League team to a state championship.