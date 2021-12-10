Enterprise murder suspect back in custody

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, murder suspect Jamal Harper was accidentally released from the Coffee County Jail under a $30,000 bond, despite having a bond of $300,000.

He was initially arrested and charged with murder in April 2020 of Lawrence Davis Jr., 47, inside an Enterprise motel room. At the time, sources tell us the incident was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

On Wednesday night, Enterprise police arrested Harper at his home. Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore says the suspect didn’t put up any resistance.

“He was released inappropriately,” Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore. “My office was notified, I notified investigators, they immediately went out and within hours he was put out within hours of being notified, he was without incident put back into jail.”

WDHN did attempt to reach out to Coffee County Clerk Amy Reeves here at the Coffee County Courthouse in Elba. She told us that she didn’t have time to talk because she was eating lunch.

Late Thursday afternoon, Reeves sent WDHN paperwork stating Harper was released from the Coffee County Jail because of a clerical error made by her office.

“Very unnerving yes, but once the mistake was discovered that was the big part of this, nobody tried to cover this up, nobody tried to hide it, or anything else,” Chief Moore said. “They immediately notified us and we immediately put him behind bars.”