Enjoy ghoulish films and fun this fall at ‘Monster Movies at the Mill’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Spooky season is finally here! And Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment announced plans to show scary movies every Saturday night in October.

Monster Movies at the Mill will be every Saturday from 7 PM to 9:30 PM in the North Lot of Lowe Mill, according to the announcement.

Organizers say the movies will be viewed on a 40-foot outdoor cinema screen and there will be movies of all types, from classic horror to comedy horror and gore.

Movie Schedule –

10/3: Beetlejuice

10/10: It Follows

10/17: The Return of the Living Dead

10/24: Trick ‘r Treat

10/31: Little Shop of Horrors

Organizers say parking is limited and parking begins no earlier than 6 PM. The cost is $20 per car and you can get your tickets in advance here: https://lowemill.art/monstermovies/

CDC guidelines will be in place with parking spots 6 feet apart and limited lawn seating for front row viewing. Organizers say masks will be required it you leave your car or your lawn spot.