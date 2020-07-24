Endangered ring-tailed lemur gives birth to twins at San Diego Zoo

The San Diego Zoo on Thursday announced the birth of two endangered ring-tailed lemur twins.

Mom Rosalita gave birth to the squealing and squeaking little pair — a male and a female — July 8, the zoo said in a press release.

The baby lemurs, which have yet to be named, are reported to be doing well “under the watchful eye of their doting mother.”

“From the moment the twins were born, we knew Rosalita would be an excellent mom,” Yeleny Smith, San Diego Zoo wildlife care specialist, said in a statement. “She immediately exhibited all the appropriate behaviors of a lemur mom—being very attentive, grooming them, placing them in the appropriate nursing position, encouraging them to nurse and tending to their every need.”

Native to Madagascar, lemurs have more than 100 species, all of which are considered threatened or endangered. The ring-tailed lemur, with its signature big eyes and long black-and-white ringed tail, has the largest population.

Unlike other lemurs, ring-tailed lemurs spend more time on the ground than in trees and are listed as endangered mostly because of habitat destruction, according to the zoo.

“These births are significant, as they allow us to continue to learn and share knowledge about this endangered lemur species,” Smith said.