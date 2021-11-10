Endangered Child Alert: Family pleads for help finding missing Tennessee boy

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement across three states are searching for a missing boy from Gallatin who’s now the focus of an Endangered Child Alert.

Police said Jacob Clare left Beaver Dam, Kentucky either late Friday night or early Saturday morning with his niece, 16-year-old Amberlyn Clare, to drop off his 3-year-old son, Noah, in Gallatin. The little boy was never dropped off.

The little boy’s mom, Amanda Ennis, didn’t notice anything suspicious or off when Noah initially left to visit his father.

“I would have never let Noah go knowing this was going to happen,” she said, adding that she has tried everything, including calling and texting Clare’s phone. She said her calls get sent straight to voicemail.

“Just a good personality so happy and such a perfect little boy,” said Edie Wainwright, Noah’s grandmother. “We just need him home.”

The family says Clare’s phone was last pinged in Cromwell, Kentucky, which is close to where Amber lives. She’s listed as a runaway. Police in Dothan, Alabama put out an alert Tuesday saying the teen may have been spotted at a peanut festival there on Sunday wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.

Jacob F. Clare, Noah and Amber Clare (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department)

“I’m not sure he’s ever met a stranger he wants to play with everybody,” said Gary Jaeckel, Noah’s step-granddad. “He is very outgoing and he is a very happy child and loves to play and he would ask almost anybody to play with him regardless of where he is and what he’s doing.”

Jacob was last seen driving a grey/silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with TN tag 42MY10. Subaru. The TBI released pictures of the actual car overnight saying it has distinctive stickers and damage to the back left side.





“It’s frustrating when you want to do something and you have to rely on others and other people to figure out where they are,” Jaeckel said.

Tuesday night the TBI reported that Jacob and Noah may be headed to, or are in, the East Tennessee/Gatlinburg area. The family is trying to understand why Jacob would do this. They are pleading for their baby boy to come home. Noah is 3’5”, weighs 40 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt and black shoes.

“Our community has been fabulous they have been so loving and so supportive and so kind they have been great,” Wainwright said. “We can’t do this by ourselves we need help.”

Anyone who notices the vehicle, or sees Jacob, Noah or Amberlyn, is urged to call Gallatin police at 615-451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.