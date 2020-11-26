ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: 11-year-old, 7-month-old missing from Tennessee

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs help locating 11-year-old Alexis Bennett and 7-month-old Able Martin.

The report says the siblings were last seen in DeKalb County on Wednesday.

Alexis Bennett is 11-years-old. She is 5’5” and 150 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, jean jacket, grey sweat pants, and glasses.

Able Martin is 7-months-old. He is 2’4” and 18 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white onesie, jeans, and white socks.

11-year-old Alexis Bennett and 7-month-old Able Martin

If you have seen either Alexis or Able, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

