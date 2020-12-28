LifeSouth announces end of the year blood donation challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – 2020 is coming to a close and LifeSouth is asking for the community’s help to meet their blood donation goal.

LifeSouth is aiming to ensure that 17 North Alabama Hospitals have enough blood to last through 2020 and the beginning of 2021. Local blood supplies have seen a dramatic impact this year due to severe weather events and COVID-19.

“You don’t need me to tell you that 2020 has been a year like no other,” Kelley McPhail, LifeSouth North Alabama district director said. “I hope that the community can come together to create some good luck going into 2021.” Eligible donors must be over the age of 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, and have not given blood within the past 2 months.

Those who wish to donate are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome. Every donor receives a free COVID-19 antibodies test and a free cholesterol screening.

To set up a donation appointment or for more information, visit LifeSouth, or call 1-888-795-2707.

Below is a list of locations and hours for North Alabama LifeSouth Mobile Blood Drives:

December 31st

New Hope Piggly Wiggly, 10199 Hwy 431 South New Hope, 35760: 10 AM. to 4 PM.

Huntsville Wal-Mart, 2165 Winchester Rd. Huntsville, 35811: 10 AM. to 4 PM.

Moulton Wal-Mart, 15445 AL Hwy 24. Moulton, 35650: 10 AM to 4 PM.

January 1st

Florence Wal-Mart, 2701 Cloverdale Rd. Florence, 35633: NOON to 6 PM.

Hartselle Wal-Mart, 1201 US-31 Hartselle, 35640: 10 AM to 4 PM.

Huntsville Wal-Mart, 11610 South Memorial Parkway Huntsville, 35803: 9 AM to 2 PM.

Guntersville Wal-Mart, 11697 Hwy 431, Guntersville, 35976: 11 AM to 5 PM.

Rainbow City Walgreens, 3434 Rainbow Dr., Rainbow City 35906: 10 AM to 4 PM.

Hazel Green Wal-Mart, 14595 US-231, Hazel Green, 35750: 9 AM to 2 PM.