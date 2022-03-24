HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Encompass Health and Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new location in Huntsville.

The inpatient rehabilitation hospital has been a staple in the Huntsville community for over three decades, treating multiple-trauma patients who look to return to a normal standard of living.

The need for inpatient rehabilitation services has grown since the hospital’s building was constructed in 1987. The new facility, located at 107 Governors Drive SW, will add 85 beds and employ upwards of 300 doctors, medical and technical staff.

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital CEO Doug Beverley told News 19, “It’s served as a rehabilitation hospital for us for the last 35 years. April 9th we get to move to a state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital specifically designed with our patients in mind. So that we can continue to deploy the technology that we need to get the outcomes our patients deserve.”

The facility will help those recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, hip fractures, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and other complex orthopedic conditions.

Huntsville City Mayor Tommy Battle, as well as Madison County Chairman Dale Strong, were on hand for the ceremony along with other Encompass representatives.