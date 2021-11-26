Empty seat at the Thanksgiving table: Have you seen these missing teens in the Mobile/Baldwin county area?

(WKRG) – Thanksgiving is a time for families to come together, but for some families, their loved ones will not be at the dinner table.

There are five missing/runaway teens in the Mobile and Baldwin county area. Their cases are still open according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

• 15-year-old Brendan Joel Parker was last seen leaving his Wilmer residence on Nov. 16. Parker is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs about 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

• 17-year-old Skylar Lamar Salter was last seen leaving his Grand Bay residence on Sept. 16. Salter is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

• 16-year-old Lauren Nadia King left her Semmes residence on July 18 and has not returned. King is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 if you have any information on her whereabouts.

• 15-year-old Jadeyn Elizabeth Taylor left her Summerdale residence on April 9 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, dark boxer shorts and carrying a gray Vera Bradley bag. Taylor is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Call the Summerdale Police Department at 251-989-7777 if you have any information on her whereabouts.

• 14-year-old Aaron Wilson Burcham left his Daphne home on March 13 and has not returned. Burcham has a small birthmark on the right corner of his mouth and a car on his right cheek. He is believed to be driving a gold 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van bearing Alabama license plate 5BD7479. Burcham is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call the Daphne Police Department at 251-620-0911.

This list includes only children who have been reported as missing or a runaway to the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement in the Mobile County and Baldwin County area in 2021. There are still many more missing children in Alabama and nationwide. You can find active missing/runaway children cases in Alabama here. To search for a missing child nationwide, click here.