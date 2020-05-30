Employee of Downtown YMCA tests positive, branch closed on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Heart of the Valley YMCA sent an email to members today announcing an employee of the Downtown Express YMCA has tested positive for COVID-19. The branch will be closed on Saturday for extensive cleaning and disinfecting.

YMCA leaders plan to reopen on May 31 at noon.

Further guidance from the YMCA states that anyone who was in the building from noon -3:30 p.m. on May 26th are being contacted. The employee worked on Tuesday, then became symptomatic on May 27 and was tested.

The statement from the YMCA states: “YMCA pandemic protocols were followed, and the employee notified the YMCA that they had tested positive. We have confirmed that during their entire shift, the employee had worn a face mask and adhered to our social distancing standards. After interviewing the staff member, at no point did they have prolonged contact of 15 minutes or longer within a six-foot perimeter with members. This is one of the standards used by the Centers for Disease Control to determine whether or not an individual is at high risk for contracting COVID-19.”

The letter goes on to say a third-party professional cleaning company has been at the facility Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights to seep-clean. The staff has also been continually cleaning equipment and high-touch areas when the YMCA was open.

If you used the Downtown Express YMCA on May 26 and have any questions or concerns, please check your email for how to contact the branch director.

The letter to members closed by saying: “The YMCA’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of our members and staff. During this unprecedented time, we are committed to being transparent and true to our YMCA values of honesty, caring, respect and responsibility.”