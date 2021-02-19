Emergency, road crews slammed by ice storm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – “A roller coaster.” That’s how Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management officer Chris Reed describes various weather conditions of an ice storm that started Monday into Tuesday across the Tennessee Valley.

A variety of wintry weather is taking its toll on emergency and traffic crews across the area – making an already tough job for first responders even more challenging.

“Within 30 minutes of the snow, down into the impacted area, the roads diminished quickly from no hazard to almost impassible,” Reed said.

An ice storm that hit much of the Tennessee Valley, starting overnight Monday into Tuesday, is taking a toll on first responders and road clearing crews, who are working around the clock, battling the cold, ice, and snow.

In a Thursday afternoon press release, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) deemed Morgan, Limestone, Madison and Cullman counties passable.

Passable doesn’t mean completely safe, said Seth Burkett with ALDOT.

“Just because the road’s passable doesn’t mean that the conditions on it aren’t hazardous,” Burkett said. “It simply means that a motorist can get through in all likelihood.”

If a person steps outside their home and sees what appears to be dry streets and roads in Huntsville, Burkett says that doesn’t mean there’s no ice or slippery surfaces.

“Anything that’s running off throughout the day, we’re going to have the snow melting and some of that could run off into the roadway,” he said. “You’ll have moisture out there on the pavement that has the potential to refreeze. Motorists will likely encounter black ice.”

ALDOT has used 8,000,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of treatment on bridges, Burkett said.