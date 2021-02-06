Emergency response departments vying for grants to pay for pandemic expenses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The Toney Volunteer Fire Department recently received a competitive $28,700 FEMA grant to purchase and maintain a supply of PPE.

With ambulance service Hemsi running non-stop, volunteer fire departments are burning through supplies they don’t typically need to have in large supplies.

Heath Jones, the President of the Toney Volunteer Fire Department says he’s applied to 5 grants recently. Toney VFD has received 3 of the 5 grants that Jones had applied for.

In surveying several Madison County volunteer fire departments, they all try to jump on grant opportunities.

In general, volunteer fire departments budget their limited funds toward fire suppression. However, majority of their calls are medical in nature. Roughly 80 percent of the calls for Toney VFD and Moores Mill VFD are medical calls. Which means they need to spend more money on medical gear. Some PPE packs cost $100+ per bag.

Between rapid population growth and the pandemic, call volume has climbed nearly every month for first responders who volunteer their time to save lives without pay. Jones says the urgency is high to maintain PPE because firefighters are having prolonged exposure to possible COVID-19 patients. In the Toney area, it could take some time for an ambulance to arrive.

“They respond here in 30 minutes just about. Then that keeps our personnel with patient care longer and keeps them from responding to another call. There’s a lot of things that go into effect,” said Jones.

For perspective, volunteer fire departments will spend roughly $200,000 to buy 30 air packs, which keep firefighters breathing when fighting a fire.

Any additional money for medical supplies, according to Jones, will stretch his budget.