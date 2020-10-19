Emergency responders hoping CARES Act grants will replenish costs associated with COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama was given $1.9 billion in CARES Act relief money. The money itself has to be distributed by the end of December. Governor Kay Ivey recently made $35 million available to emergency response agencies and healthcare providers.

Emergency response agencies and health care providers are likely applying for CARES Act relief money to recoup PPE supply costs along with covering overtime expenses due to the virus. The money will be made available through $15,000 grants out of the $35 million pool. The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department recently applied for the grant and is waiting to hear back.

“Unfortunately, with limited budgets, there’s only so much we can purchase,” said Zachary Trulson, the President of the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department.

Moores Mill VFD along with other volunteer fire departments saw their already thin budgets stretched because of COVID-19.

“Even though we are doing a lot better than we were just a few months ago, we still have a long way to go to say we are prepared for anything that can come at us,” Trulson said.

At Toney Volunteer Fire, they will not qualify for the grant because months ago they applied for a $15,000 CARES Act grant made available to non-profits. Volunteer fire stations don’t pay the majority of their already small staffs and if one firefighter gets sick it could cost communities their safety.

“Depends on the type of call. We may have three or four people on it,” said Heath Jones, President of the Toney Volunteer Fire Department. “If you have one exposure your contact tracing is going to put three or four more people out.”

It’s simple. Emergency responders need PPE to stay on the job. Representative Andy Whitt approached Toney Fire about the non-profit grant and got the application process rolling.

“As a former volunteer fireman, I know the struggles these departments face. I also understand the sacrifices and risks they take while serving the public, especially during this pandemic,” Witt said.

There was a time that PPE was in short supply for Toney VFD.

“Once FEMA and Madison County got some from the stockpile, we were able to use some of that,” Jones said.



Several fire stations report medical calls were up during the peak of COVID-19, meaning PPE was used often. Moores Mill averaged roughly 1,800 calls before the virus. They say they’re well past the 2,000 mark now.