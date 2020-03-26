Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Vadie Sides was last seen walking with her red dog and wearing a short sleeve floral dress on Lee County Road 66 in Auburn at 2:30 p.m. on March 25.

They describe Evelyn as having red hair, green eyes, and having a red mark on her nose.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Sides, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334)737-7131 or call your local law enforcement office.