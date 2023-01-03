HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville-Madison County EMA has reported that three outdoor warning sirens are not in service on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Three separate sirens in Madison County are currently awaiting replacements, according to the EMA.

The three sirens affected and their locations are as follows:

• Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive

• The roundabout on Indian Creek Road at Old Monrovia Road

• Dunlop Boulevard

The EMA urges residents to find other ways to keep track of any weather-related alerts that the area might receive.