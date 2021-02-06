Elmcroft of Byrd Springs set to begin administering vaccinations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Elmcroft of Byrd Springs will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up for residents and associates on Tuesday, February 9th.

Eclipse Senior Living is scheduling vaccination clinics in all of their senior living communities across the country, including Huntsville’s Elmcroft of Byrd Springs.

Three clinics have been scheduled to give every Byrd Springs resident and associate who wants the vaccine the opportunity to do so. The second clinic will administer both first and second doses, while the third clinic will only administer second doses.

Kelli Long, Byrd Springs’ Executive Director, said this of the upcoming clinics, “Elmcroft is grateful that our communities are some of the first to receive the vaccine. We will continue to do our part to help end this global pandemic and get our communities back to normal.”

The vaccine clinics are being hosted in conjunction with CVS, Walgreens, and other local pharmacies that have been approved to administer the vaccine by the state.

More information can be found on the Eclipse Senior Living website.