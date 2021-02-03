Elkmont woman killed in Tuesday evening wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama State Troopers said they believe alcohol is a factor in a deadly Tuesday evening wreck.

Kimberly Michele Carter, 52, was killed when her truck ran off Sandlin Road near Fain Road in Limestone County around 6:45 Tuesday.

Troopers said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, and Carter was not wearing her seat belt at the time. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Carter’s truck was injured, troopers said, and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. That person’s condition was not disclosed.

Troopers are still investigating.