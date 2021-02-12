Elkmont teen facing capital murder charges awaits judge’s decision between jail and juvenile detention center

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A little over a week after 16-year-old Mason Sisk was indicted on charges he killed five of his family members, a Limestone County Circuit Judge Bob Baker is considering a request to allow him to be transferred back to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Thursday, Sisk’s attorneys Michael Sizemore and Lucas Beaty explained their reasoning behind the request during a virtual court hearing.

The teen was relocated to the Limestone County Jail following being charged as an adult in November 2020. The attorneys said the law requires Sisk to be separated from adult inmates in the jail, but argue solitary confinement isn’t appropriate for him. Sizemore and Beaty also argued Sisk was working to get his GED in the juvenile center prior to being charged as an adult, something he can’t do in the county jail.

During the virtual hearing, Judge Baker said he felt reluctant to send Sisk back citing the nature of the crimes he’s accused of.

Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones opposed the request to transfer Sisk, saying virtual school options are available. But the defense attorneys say Sisk can’t even share a common space with an adult inmate.

Sisk remains in the Limestone County Jail while awaiting Baker’s decision on the transfer.

In the meantime, the judge did approve several individual motions to preserve evidence. The evidence list includes three cell phones, a Smith and Wesson pistol, shell casings, projectiles, unspent rounds, and clothing worn by the teen the night of the murders.

Sisk’s arraignment has been set for April 7.