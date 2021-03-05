Elkmont teen charged with killing his family will not move to juvenile facility

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A 16-year-old charged with killing five family members will stay in jail until his trial, a Limestone County judge ruled.

The judge ruled that Sisk is being held in a safe and humane environment at the Limestone County Jail and that he will stay there.

Jail staff, the school system, and the State of Alabama are to all work together to come up with a virtual education plan for Sisk.

The judge granted a motion for Sisk and his defense to examine the crime scene. A member of the District Attorney’s office will be with Sisk and his lawyers while they examine the Sisk family home where the murders took place.

He and his defense team will be allowed to have confidential conversations at the crime scene.

Sisk’s arraignment is set for Thursday, April 29th.