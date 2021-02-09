Elkmont teen charged with killing 5 family members seeks move to juvenile facility

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five family members in September 2019 is asking a judge to move him from the Limestone County Jail to a juvenile detention facility.

Lawyers for Mason Sisk, 16, filed that request along with a number of evidence-related motions Tuesday, following his indictment late last month on capital murder charges.

Sisk is accused of killing his parents and three siblings at the family’s home in Elkmont.

The motion seeking to move him out of the county jail argues that his age and the nature of his confinement justify such a decision. The court has set a hearing for Thursday morning on the motion.

The filing argues, that Sisk as a juvenile is better suited to be placed in the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center. They argue he was pursuing his GED when he was moved from the juvenile facility to the county jail.

Sisk is currently being held in solitary confinement, his lawyers argue, because of his age and vulnerability in the general population of the jail.

The lawyers contend, “solitary confinement for an extended period of time will have a deleterious effect on the Defendant’s physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

“That the TVJDC is a secure facility for juveniles and the Defendant would receive services such as classroom instruction as well as being housed with other juveniles, where solitary confinement is not necessary.”

The defense’s other motions include requests to preserve alleged evidence, including a Smith and Wesson pistol, bullets and shell casings, clothing Sisk was wearing, three cell phones and fingerless gloves.

At the time of his arrest, Sisk was 14. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said he admitted to killing his father, John Wayne Sisk, 38, his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35, and his siblings, Kane, Aurora and Colson Sisk. The siblings ranged in age from 6 years to 6 months old. According to the indictment, all five of the victims were shot.