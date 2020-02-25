Elkmont teen charged as an adult with sodomy, sex abuse

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A 16-year-old from Elkmont is charged as an adult with sexual abuse of a boy under the age of 12.

Clyde Reneau, 16, was arrested after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said he admitted having sexual contact with the victim.

Sheriff’s office investigators said they were notified of possible abuse Feb. 19. They interviewed the victim and the interviewed Reneau, who they said admitted the contact.

Investigators said they charged Reneau as an adult due to the sodomy charge being a felony.

Reneau was booked into the Limestone County Jail Monday on charges of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12. He was released on $30,000 bond.