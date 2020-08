LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Elkmont man died after his motorcycle ran off the road Saturday evening, Alabama troopers said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Anthony Rudolph Poppell, 21, was seriously hurt when his motorcycle ran off Elk River Mills Road and hit a tree around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

Poppell was taken to Athens Limestone Hospital, where troopers said he died.

The wreck is still under investigation.