ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.

Edgar Vega, 33, of Elkmont, was killed when his truck veered off of the road and hit a tree. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Vega was pronounced dead at the scene on Harvest Road three miles north of Athens.