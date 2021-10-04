Elkmont man arrested on burglary and theft charges

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department announced the arrest of an Elkmont man in connection to a theft that happened in August.

On August 15, a resident of Decatur reported a burglary to their storage unit and the theft of their Ford Mustang.

Video surveillance from July 27 showed a vehicle enter and exit the storage complex followed by the Mustang. The vehicle was found to be registered to Alicia Allen. Officers later confirmed Allen was incarcerated at the Limestone County Jail on unrelated charges.

When she was being interviewed, Allen claimed she drove Jason David Keeton, 36, to the storage complex and alleged Keeton took the Mustang.

During the investigation, a resident of Tuscaloosa contacted the victim claiming they had Mustang in their possession. In a phone interview, that resident claimed that on July 29, he purchased the Mustang from a male in Georgiana, Alabama, when the engine overheated. The resident later identified Keeton from a photograph lineup as the male who sold him the Mustang.

On September 23, warrants for third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were obtained on Keeton.

Due to Keeton’s criminal history, Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell set his bond at $35,000.

On October 3, Keeton was stopped by Alabama State Troopers for a no-seat-belt violation in Athens. He was transported to the Decatur Police Department for the outstanding warrants.

During an interview, Keeton admitted to the burglary and theft charges. He was later transported and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

Decatur Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.