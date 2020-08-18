Elkmont High school still set to have Friday night home game

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Elkmont High school may be virtual for the next week, but that won’t stop from the opening home game being played at Boss Hill Stadium.

The Elkmont Red Devils are set to host Randolph high school this Friday night as scheduled.

Even with students at home for virtual learning, student athletes are sill reporting to practice for the scheduled home game.

This decision had many parents worried and confused, but school officials say they have it under control. Rusty Bates, Director of Athletics for Limestone County has full faith in the coaching staff at Elkmont.

“Practice is a controlled environment, that’s the difference, it’s even more controlled than the student body, naturally because you’re dealing with smaller numbers,” Bates said.

Coaches are taking all the necessary measures to ensure all students are safe. Temperatures are being checked before practice, masks are being worn in the locker room. All to make sure their students are healthy.

“Our coaches have done a good job at elkmont making sure that our student athletes are following these rules and guidelines, which has helped those numbers of confirmed positive cases, have not affected our program near as much.”

As a whole, bates and other school officials are please with how all coaching staffs are dealing with this head on. This isn’t just football he added, “other sports with volleyball and cross country and these things are adding to it and those coaches are being responsible as well. so as a group our Elkmont coaches have done a great job with keeping our student athletes as safe as they can.”

The school and team are taking extra precautions to keep both their team and their opponents safe on Friday nights game.

Both schools did speak today and agreed upon two separate gate entrances, temperature checks, masks and social distancing. The staff is asking for the fans cooperation and patience.

Lasty Bates added, “people who are coming to watch to sit with those in their household only,” he knows it’s an exciting event, but this is all for the safety of the community and students.