Elkmont drug bust: 5 arrested, 2 wanted

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says five people were arrested following a lengthy investigation by the Narcotics Unit.

ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says five people were arrested following a lengthy investigation by the Narcotics Unit.

Authorities say a search warrant was conducted in the 23000-block of Norman Lane in Elkmont, which recovered around one-half pound of methamphetamine.

Below are the names of those arrested along with their charges:

  • Andrew Joseph Darmer, 46, of Elkmont, AL, was charged with drug trafficking and is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. Darmer’s bond has been set at $500,000.
Andrew Joseph Darmer
  • Ashley Breanne Darmer, 30, of Elkmont, AL, has been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
Ashley Breanne Darmer
  • Jessica Lynn Thompson, 25, of Athens, AL, was charged with drug trafficking and was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
Jessica Lynn Thompson
  • Jeffery Darrell Black, 56, of Elkmont, AL, was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Black is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
Jeffery Darrell Black
  • Jordan Thomas Sneath, 27, of Huntsville, AL, was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
Jordan Thomas Sneath

Warrants have been issued for:

  • Joni Leah Smith, 45, of Toney, AL, for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Cassondra Gayle Ritchie, 31, of Athens, AL, for first-degree hindering prosecution.
  • Joni Leah Smith
  • Cassondra Gayle Ritchie

If you know the whereabouts of Ritchie or Smith, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.

The LCSO Narcotics Unit was assisted by the LCSO Special Response Team, ALEA’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the City of Huntsville Police Department’s Strategic Counterdrug Team STAC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

