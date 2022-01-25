Elkmont drug bust: 5 arrested, 2 wanted

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says five people were arrested following a lengthy investigation by the Narcotics Unit.

ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says five people were arrested following a lengthy investigation by the Narcotics Unit.

Authorities say a search warrant was conducted in the 23000-block of Norman Lane in Elkmont, which recovered around one-half pound of methamphetamine.

Below are the names of those arrested along with their charges:

Andrew Joseph Darmer, 46, of Elkmont, AL, was charged with drug trafficking and is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. Darmer’s bond has been set at $500,000.

Ashley Breanne Darmer, 30, of Elkmont, AL, has been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Jessica Lynn Thompson, 25, of Athens, AL, was charged with drug trafficking and was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Jeffery Darrell Black, 56, of Elkmont, AL, was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Black is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Jordan Thomas Sneath, 27, of Huntsville, AL, was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Warrants have been issued for:

Joni Leah Smith, 45, of Toney, AL, for possession of a controlled substance.

Cassondra Gayle Ritchie, 31, of Athens, AL, for first-degree hindering prosecution.

If you know the whereabouts of Ritchie or Smith, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.

The LCSO Narcotics Unit was assisted by the LCSO Special Response Team, ALEA’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the City of Huntsville Police Department’s Strategic Counterdrug Team STAC.