Elkmont councilman passes away, remembered by community

(WHNT) — A councilman from Elkmont passed away on Saturday, September 4.

In a brief statement, Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton remembered Councilman Jessie Hobbs as a someone who cared for his town.

The Town of Elkmont suffered a great loss yesterday, September 4th, with the passing of Councilman Jessie Hobbs.

His contributions to the community are well known beyond his official duties on the council.

Just this past winter, Jessie cleared the streets in Elkmont of ice and snow using his own equipment. He was always doing acts of kindness like this for the town, Elkmont High School, and the community.

He loved his family and we pray for God’s comforting hand on all of them during this tragic time. Words cannot express the deep sorrow and sense of loss that I personally feel and share with so many that extends well beyond the town limits.

Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton