Eli Manning’s New Jersey home becomes most popular MLS listing in the country

SUMMIT, New Jersey (NEXSTAR) — Like many workers across the country these days, Eli Manning no longer feels the need to live near the office. The two-time Super Bowl champ officially retired in January, and his home in New Jersey is now on the market.

Manning’s listing in Summit, New Jersey, is drawing almost as much attention as his on-field career, according to Realtor.com. The home, which has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, sits on over an acre of land and was the most-viewed property on MLS last week, according to the real estate website.

Among the unique features seen in the listing photos are what appears to be a film room and a “750-bottle wine cellar.” The home also comes with an expansive pool, gym and a golf simulator.

The Louisiana native was the first overall pick in the 2004 draft. He started nearly every game for the Giants between 2005 and 2018, earning four Pro Bowl trips and two Super Bowl MVP awards in the process.

Manning is asking $5.25 million for the home.