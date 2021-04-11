Egypt prosecutors find gross negligence behind train crash

FILE – In this March 26, 2021 file photo, Egyptians gather around mangled train carriages at the scene of a train accident that killed at least 18 people and wounded 200 others including children, in Sohag, Egypt. Prosecutors in Egypt said Sunday, April 11, 2021, that they found gross negligence by railway employees was behind a deadly train crash that caused public outcry across the country. Drugs were allegedly also involved. (AP Photo, File)

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian prosecutors say they found that gross negligence by railway employees was behind a deadly train crash that caused public outcry across the country. Drugs were allegedly also involved.

The March 26 crash of two passenger trains in the province of Sohag, about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of Cairo, was the latest in a series of deadly railway accidents in the country. At least 18 people died and 200 others, including children, were injured.

Prosecutors last month ordered the detention of eight railway employees, including two train drivers, their assistants, the head of traffic control in neighboring Assiut province, and three traffic control guards.