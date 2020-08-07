Economic recovery fellowship could help Madison County emerge from COVID faster

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce will be represented among 41 other chambers during a fellowship aimed at helping communities navigate economic challenges as a result of COVID-19.

Lucia Cape, senior vice president of economic development for the chamber says the fellowship will bounce ideas off each other while also working with economic experts to get communities back on track.

Cape was selected by by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

Chamber executives had to apply to join the fellowship. Community representation vary’s from large cities like Detroit to communities like Huntsville. Small communities like Pratvill are also participating.

To-date chambers across the country have supported member businesses by directing them to resources to keep doors open amid the global pandemic. Recently, Cape says the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber are hearing from businesses about finding child care resources for employees who have children who are now forced to stay home.

All in all, Huntsville may be one of the more unique communities to participate in the fellowship.

“We’ve seen less of an impact compared to a lot of other communities. We are projected to return to pre-covid levels much sooner than the rest of the country. This program will help me, help our community to do that as quickly and strongly as possible,” said Cape.