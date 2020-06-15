East Limestone High School head football coach charged with DUI

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers arrested and charged East Limestone High School’s head football coach with driving under the influence early Sunday morning.

Jeffery Allan Pugh was charged with a DUI and improper lane use, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Stephen Young said.

Pugh was booked into the Limestone County Jail and released on a $3,000 bond, according to Young.

Pugh is also listed as a physical education teacher on the East Limestone High School website.

The Limestone County School district sent WHNT News 19 the following statement:

“Limestone County Schools is aware of the situation regarding an East Limestone High School employee. The district will address the situation once an investigation has been conducted.”