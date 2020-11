LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — East Limestone High School students will be learning on a virtual basis the remainder of the month.

Limestone County Schools notified parents Friday afternoon that East Limestone High would keep students home until Nov. 30 because of COVID-19 protocols. Pickup lunches would be provided, school officials said.

East Limestone is one of many schools across North Alabama that has moved to virtual learning as coronavirus cases have continued to increase.