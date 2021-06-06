East Limestone Band starts fundraising season in preparation for National Parade trip to Hawaii

EAST LIMESTONE, Ala. – The East Limestone High School band kicked off their fundraising campaign this weekend in preparation to show off their musical talents in Hawaii!

Volunteers came together Saturday and Sunday to do a cookout fundraiser, selling hamburgers and hotdogs while raising awareness for why they’re fundraising in the first place.

The band has been selected as one of a dozen schools across the nation to play in the national Vietnam Veterans Day Parade ceremony next march in Honolulu but to get every band member on the trip, it’s going to cost about $200,000.

“Its a pretty lofty goal to get the band to Hawaii, so I was very impressed, the kids are very into working, I mean to have a group there. It’s summer, technically the first week of summer and we’ve already got kids and parents get out here and work so hard to work to get there,” Band Director Jennifer Janzen said.

The band will continue to host fundraising events in the coming months, with cookouts, car washes, community-proceed partnerships and more.

To donate to the band’s PayPal fundraising account, click here.