East Limestone Band selected to represent Alabama in National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony

The East Limestone High School band has been selected to represent the State of Alabama in the inaugural National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony.

The festivities will be held on March 29, 2022 in recognition of Vietnam Veterans Day. The commemoration events will be held in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The band will have several fundraisers leading up to the trip, including a hamburger and hot dog grilling event on June 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I am so excited for our band to be able to represent the State of Alabama and honor these veterans,” said East Limestone Band Director Jennifer Janzen. “We are calling on the community to help us get there by supporting our upcoming fundraisers.”

Future fundraisers will be announced on the band’s social media accounts or at www.eastlimestoneband.com. Individual donations can be made through PayPal or by mail at 15641 East Limestone Road, Athens, Alabama, 35613. Mailed donations should be made to the attention of Jennifer Janzen, and “Hawaii” should be in the memo of the check.