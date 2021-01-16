East Limestone band mattress fundraiser February 7

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The East Limestone Band is having their biggest fundraiser of the year. On Sunday, Feb. 7th will be the 4th annual East Limestone Band Mattress Fundraiser.

The East Limestone Band is partnering with Custom Fundraising Solutions to display more than 25 mattresses with prices ranging from $259 to $4,799. There will be more than just beds available for sale, adjustable beds, frames, pillows, and many more will be for sale.

All items are brand new and will be available for delivery or pick up about 2-3 weeks after the fundraiser.

“The mattress fundraiser is one of our top fundraisers every year to raise much-needed funds for new instruments, uniforms, and general band expenses,” said Band Director Jennifer Janzen. “If you are in the market for a new mattress, come shop with us on February 7.”

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place: wearing masks, limiting the number of people, and remaining 6 feet apart.

Last year the band raised $11,065 through this fundraiser and are hoping to raise even more this year.